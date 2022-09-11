SparkPoint Trading 7.5% Higher Over Last Week (SRK)

SparkPoint (SRK) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One SparkPoint coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. SparkPoint has a total market cap of $3.26 million and $185,239.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SparkPoint Coin Profile

SparkPoint (SRK) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,344,612,245 coins and its circulating supply is 8,840,204,090 coins. SparkPoint’s official website is www.sparkpoint.io. SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SparkPoint Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store.SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively.”

