SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Holdings Lifted by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,913,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668,422 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,608,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,337 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5,822.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 769,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,252,000 after purchasing an additional 756,905 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 16,251.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 387,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,737,000 after purchasing an additional 385,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasure Coast Financial Planning purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,364,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $26.86 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.81 and a fifty-two week high of $32.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.75.

