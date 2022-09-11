Spire Healthcare Group’s (SPI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 300 ($3.62) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 347 ($4.19) to GBX 237 ($2.86) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 260 ($3.14) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 305 ($3.69) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 301.50 ($3.64).

Spire Healthcare Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of LON:SPI opened at GBX 238 ($2.88) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.63, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £961.38 million and a PE ratio of -99.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 236.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 229.78. Spire Healthcare Group has a 1 year low of GBX 201 ($2.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 256.50 ($3.10).

Spire Healthcare Group Company Profile

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

