Splintershards (SPS) Hits Market Cap of $57.83 Million

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One Splintershards coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0714 or 0.00000331 BTC on popular exchanges. Splintershards has a total market cap of $57.83 million and $4.57 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Splintershards has traded up 28.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Splintershards Profile

Splintershards (SPS) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 914,781,130 coins and its circulating supply is 809,494,566 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands.

Splintershards Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

