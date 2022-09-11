Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.43.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPRB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 317.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 88,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 109,226 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 78,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Spruce Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPRB opened at $1.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.86. Spruce Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 9.55 and a quick ratio of 9.55. The firm has a market cap of $42.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.30.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spruce Biosciences will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for adult patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction and clinical consequences in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

