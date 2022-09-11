Stably USD (USDS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,422.00

Stably USD (USDS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. During the last seven days, Stably USD has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Stably USD has a market capitalization of $463,886.31 and $1,422.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stably USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004657 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004649 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21,508.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015657 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00055993 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00067102 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005445 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004649 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00075789 BTC.

Stably USD Coin Profile

Stably USD is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,415,136 coins and its circulating supply is 463,104 coins. Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog. The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin.

Buying and Selling Stably USD

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stably USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stably USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

