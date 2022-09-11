Stacks Price Up 6% This Week (STX)

Stacks (STX) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Stacks has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. Stacks has a total market cap of $518.21 million and approximately $17.00 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001807 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004651 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.11 or 0.00163231 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00035606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004130 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00094479 BTC.

Stacks Coin Profile

Stacks (STX) is a PoX coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,333,155,270 coins. Stacks’ official website is www.stacks.co. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack.

Stacks Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assetsA layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin.Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

