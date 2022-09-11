StaFi (FIS) Price Reaches $0.37 on Exchanges

StaFi (FIS) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 11th. During the last seven days, StaFi has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. StaFi has a market cap of $22.35 million and $2.28 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StaFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001710 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00094657 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00072598 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00033430 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008020 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000273 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009041 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002706 BTC.

StaFi Coin Profile

StaFi (FIS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. StaFi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi. StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. StaFi’s official website is www.stafi.io.

StaFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StaFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

