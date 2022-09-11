Stake DAO (SDT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $160,359.00

Stake DAO (SDT) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Stake DAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00002643 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stake DAO has traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. Stake DAO has a market cap of $403,335.75 and approximately $160,359.00 worth of Stake DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00021945 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000071 BTC.

StoneDAO (SDT) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Occam.Fi (OCC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001567 BTC.

EOS Force (EOSC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BiFi (BIFI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000045 BTC.

WMT (WMT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Effect Network (EFX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00007329 BTC.

Stake DAO Coin Profile

Stake DAO uses the hashing algorithm. Stake DAO’s total supply is 41,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 708,604 coins. Stake DAO’s official Twitter account is @StakedaoHQ.

Buying and Selling Stake DAO

