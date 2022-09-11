Standard Chartered (LON:STAB) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $121.02

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAB – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 121.02 ($1.46) and traded as low as GBX 109.50 ($1.32). Standard Chartered shares last traded at GBX 109.50 ($1.32), with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

Standard Chartered Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 115.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 120.98.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Standard Chartered PLC is an international banking company. The Banks’s segments include Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail Banking, Commercial Banking and Private Banking. Its Corporate & Institutional Banking segment allows companies and financial institutions to operate and trade globally, and its Private Banking segment supports high net worth individuals with their banking needs across borders and offers access to global investment opportunities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.