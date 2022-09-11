Standard Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $648,195.50 (STND)

Standard Protocol (STND) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 11th. During the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Standard Protocol has a market capitalization of $648,195.50 and approximately $218,567.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0483 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004590 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00035292 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,911.61 or 1.00542373 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00037027 BTC.

Standard Protocol Coin Profile

STND is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2021. Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. The official website for Standard Protocol is standard.tech. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi.

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Protocol is a Collaterized Rebasable Stablecoin (CRC) protocol for synthetic assets operating across the Polkadot ecosystem.”

