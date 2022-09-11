Starname Price Up 25.7% Over Last Week (IOV)

Starname (IOV) traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 11th. In the last seven days, Starname has traded 25.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Starname coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Starname has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $18,458.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004627 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00035826 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,617.90 or 0.99997470 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00036794 BTC.

Starname Coin Profile

Starname is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values. Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Starname’s official website is www.starname.me.

Starname Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname. IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.”

