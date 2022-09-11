State Street Corp Acquires 245,612 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,640,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 245,612 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.07% of Valero Energy worth $2,908,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 164.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $113.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.26. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $61.86 and a 12 month high of $146.80.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.57%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.23.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

