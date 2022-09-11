State Street Corp Buys 2,256,671 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

State Street Corp raised its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,777,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,256,671 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.05% of American Electric Power worth $2,771,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,377,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,297,000 after buying an additional 2,305,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,814,000 after buying an additional 1,910,807 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $100,500,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1,477.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,066,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,919,000 after buying an additional 999,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,493,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,805,000 after buying an additional 863,190 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.71.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.7 %

American Electric Power stock opened at $104.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $105.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.51.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 61.30%.

American Electric Power Company Profile



American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

