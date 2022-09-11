State Street Corp Decreases Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,196,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,013 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,555,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,113,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,225,000 after purchasing an additional 181,855 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,302,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,237,000 after purchasing an additional 925,010 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,448,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,582 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,191,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,530,000 after purchasing an additional 236,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,793,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,719,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724 shares in the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE HCA opened at $219.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $199.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.70. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 10.77%.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan acquired 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $254.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Loop Capital began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.71.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

