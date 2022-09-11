State Street Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,537,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 303,317 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,650,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APD. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $256.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.40. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

