State Street Corp Grows Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,632,575 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,753,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 8.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,148,000 after buying an additional 76,499 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in CSX by 14.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 183,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 23,127 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,858,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,722,000 after purchasing an additional 43,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX opened at $32.63 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $69.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.52.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

