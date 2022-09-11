State Street Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,118,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,053 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Occidental Petroleum worth $3,305,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 13,315 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 498.8% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 538,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $32,103,653.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 188,366,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,239,826,668.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 32,717,757 shares of company stock worth $1,883,198,604 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale set a $81.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Capital One Financial boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.37.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $65.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.83. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $24.94 and a 12 month high of $77.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.45 and its 200 day moving average is $60.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

