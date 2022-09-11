State Street Corp Has $2.68 Billion Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,196,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,530,917 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Exelon worth $2,676,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 15.4% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 17,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 290.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 49,468 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 118.4% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 16,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 1.4% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 822,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,154,000 after purchasing an additional 11,741 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $45.84 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.29 and its 200-day moving average is $45.24. The company has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 49.82%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

