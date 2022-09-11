State Street Corp Has $2.69 Billion Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,636,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,981,112 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,694,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 29.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.4% during the first quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $78.51 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.51.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.05.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

