State Street Corp Has $25.21 Billion Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 142,227,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,450,426 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.2% of State Street Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. State Street Corp owned about 0.05% of Johnson & Johnson worth $25,206,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenline Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the first quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 47,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,388,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at about $73,605,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 21.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 124,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,114,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $165.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $435.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.25. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

