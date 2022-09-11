State Street Corp Has $28.91 Billion Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,352,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 256,035 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.4% of State Street Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. State Street Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,913,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SWS Partners bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $111.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.21 and a 52-week high of $152.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.05.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,036 shares of company stock valued at $15,564,998. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

