State Street Corp Has $3.07 Billion Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,774,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 417,870 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,073,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.1% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 276.7% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 344.4% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,337 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 8,786 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $2,997,000. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 238,108 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $67,913,000 after buying an additional 7,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $249.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $244.39 and its 200 day moving average is $250.15. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $217.00 and a 1 year high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.49%.

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.10.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

