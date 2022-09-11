State Street Corp Has $3.15 Billion Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

State Street Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,052,763 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 304,152 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,145,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 104.1% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.65.

Shares of VRTX opened at $292.11 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $305.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total transaction of $173,116.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,463.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total value of $173,116.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,463.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 132,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.38, for a total transaction of $37,164,389.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,783.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,520 shares of company stock worth $59,937,985. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

