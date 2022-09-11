State Street Corp Has $3.39 Billion Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

State Street Corp raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,300,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,393,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on USB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $68.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $47.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.05 and its 200 day moving average is $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $70.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $43.74 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

