State Street Corp Has $3.63 Billion Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

State Street Corp lowered its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,595,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 741,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,629,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 551.0% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 20,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $942,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $156,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 7.5% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132,387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after acquiring an additional 18,463 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $57.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.33. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The firm has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.30.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.54.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.