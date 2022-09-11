State Street Corp Has $54.09 Billion Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,593,001 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 428,615 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.7% of State Street Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. State Street Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $54,092,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,891 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,605,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 15.1% during the first quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $4,075,000. Finally, Valiant Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% in the first quarter. Valiant Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,784 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,715,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,108 shares of company stock worth $9,736,335 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Amazon.com to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $133.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

