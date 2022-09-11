State Street Corp Increases Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,427,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,642,798 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Realty Income worth $3,159,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of O. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O stock opened at $66.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.08. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $62.28 and a one year high of $75.40.

The business also recently announced a sep 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 280.19%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.57.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

