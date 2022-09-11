State Street Corp Purchases 160,389 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

State Street Corp raised its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,450,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,389 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.07% of Travelers Companies worth $3,188,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 293.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in Travelers Companies by 60.7% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV opened at $164.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.40 and a 12-month high of $187.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.02.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 25.82%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.60.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

