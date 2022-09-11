State Street Corp Purchases 34,061 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,590,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 34,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.06% of Schlumberger worth $3,795,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLB. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.9% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 19,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 45.2% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 30,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 9,453 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 13,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,303.0% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 285,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,784,000 after acquiring an additional 264,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $39.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $49.83. The firm has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.81.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Barclays raised their price target on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Benchmark raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.01.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

