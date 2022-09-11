State Street Corp Purchases 35,700 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

State Street Corp grew its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,018,046 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,598,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in Cigna by 116.7% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 6,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Stock Performance

Cigna stock opened at $292.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $294.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $280.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.00.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.24 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.58.

Insider Activity at Cigna

In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,661,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,198,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,661,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,198,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total transaction of $2,020,853.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,991.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,898 shares of company stock worth $9,163,758. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

