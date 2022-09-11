State Street Corp Sells 1,363,298 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,178,816 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,363,298 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 0.8% of State Street Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. State Street Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,228,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 16.8% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 36,820 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC grew its position in Visa by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 30,979 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 12,916 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 17.0% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $1,112,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 682,592 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $151,378,000 after purchasing an additional 124,097 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Visa Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $205.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $236.96.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

