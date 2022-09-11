State Street Corp Sells 2,533,945 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,441,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,533,945 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,878,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $878,654,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536,591 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 759.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,957,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $61.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The stock has a market cap of $84.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.93.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.91%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

