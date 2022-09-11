State Street Corp Sells 301,288 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

State Street Corp cut its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,693,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301,288 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,713,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 117.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZTS opened at $164.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.18 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.69.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $2,949,073. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

