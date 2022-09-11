State Street Corp Sells 692,758 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,588,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 692,758 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,501,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in MetLife during the first quarter valued at about $602,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in MetLife during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in MetLife by 51.4% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MET opened at $67.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $73.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. Wolfe Research upgraded MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on MetLife to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on MetLife in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.92.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

