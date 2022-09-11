State Street Corp Sells 75,699 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,945,580 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 75,699 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,705,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 60,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 17,602 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 987,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $107,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.33.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,853,031.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at $11,853,031.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,837 shares of company stock worth $7,990,794. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

FIS stock opened at $91.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $127.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.37.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 136.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

