Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDF) Insider Sells A$306,060.90 in Stock

Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDF – Get Rating) insider David Liddy sold 61,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$5.01 ($3.50), for a total value of A$306,060.90 ($214,028.60).

Steadfast Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.75.

Get Steadfast Group alerts:

Steadfast Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, August 21st. This represents a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Steadfast Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.07. Steadfast Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.22%.

Steadfast Group Company Profile

Steadfast Group Limited provides general insurance brokerage services Australasia, Asia, and Europe. It also provides insurance underwriting services and related services. The company operates a network of 457 general insurance brokers and 24 underwriting agencies. Steadfast Group Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Steadfast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steadfast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.