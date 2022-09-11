Steem Dollars (SBD) Market Cap Achieves $32.52 Million

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Over the last week, Steem Dollars has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. Steem Dollars has a market capitalization of $32.52 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem Dollars coin can now be bought for $2.80 or 0.00012616 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00007633 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00025331 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00012332 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000693 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002976 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000056 BTC.

REMME (REM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SBD is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 11,610,280 coins. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

