Steem (STEEM) Price Reaches $0.24 on Top Exchanges

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 11th. Steem has a market capitalization of $94.06 million and approximately $37.03 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Steem has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001100 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000085 BTC.
- Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- holoride (RIDE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000737 BTC.
- Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000734 BTC.
- Neblio (NEBL) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00006277 BTC.
- Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.
- EgoPlatform (EGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.
- Validity (VAL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00008308 BTC.
- EGO (EGO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000711 BTC.
- Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000050 BTC.
Steem Profile
Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.io. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.