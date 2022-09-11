Stephane Bancel Sells 40,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.68, for a total transaction of $5,347,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $723,468,941.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Wednesday, August 24th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $5,688,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total transaction of $6,361,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total transaction of $6,891,600.00.

On Thursday, August 4th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.94, for a total transaction of $7,717,600.00.

On Thursday, July 28th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.73, for a total transaction of $6,269,200.00.

On Thursday, July 21st, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total transaction of $6,724,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.69, for a total transaction of $6,907,600.00.

On Thursday, July 7th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $6,840,000.00.

On Thursday, June 30th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $5,728,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.58, for a total transaction of $5,463,200.00.

Moderna Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $142.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.67 and a 200 day moving average of $151.61. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.61 and a 1 year high of $464.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Moderna by 3.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Moderna by 20.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Moderna by 3.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 4.5% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in Moderna by 53.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.75.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.