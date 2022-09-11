Stephanie Coxon Purchases 10,000 Shares of International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP) Stock

International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP – Get Rating) insider Stephanie Coxon purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 167 ($2.02) per share, for a total transaction of £16,700 ($20,178.83).

International Public Partnerships Stock Performance

International Public Partnerships stock opened at GBX 168 ($2.03) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 164.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 165.36. The company has a current ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.21 billion and a PE ratio of 2,100.00. International Public Partnerships Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 150.80 ($1.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 175.20 ($2.12).

Get International Public Partnerships alerts:

International Public Partnerships Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.87 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from International Public Partnerships’s previous dividend of $3.77. International Public Partnerships’s dividend payout ratio is 93.25%.

About International Public Partnerships

International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Public Partnerships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Public Partnerships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.