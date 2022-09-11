Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Trading Up 7.1%

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) shares were up 7.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.57. Approximately 39,911 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,421,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.05.

Stitch Fix Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average is $8.01. The stock has a market cap of $599.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.96.

Insider Activity

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $492.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.71 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 19.96%. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director J William Gurley bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $5,430,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,149,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,673,207.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stitch Fix

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 68,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 9.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 17.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

