StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Astrotech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTC opened at $0.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.54. Astrotech has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $1.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 311,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $140,279.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,961,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,779.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Astrotech Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Astrotech stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Astrotech Co. ( NASDAQ:ASTC Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 77,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Astrotech as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company worldwide. It operates through three segments, Astrotech Technologies, Inc (ATI), 1st Detect Corporation (1st Detect), and AgLAB Inc (AgLAB). The ATI segment owns and licenses the AMS Technology, the platform mass spectrometry technology.

