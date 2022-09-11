StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of BVXV opened at $1.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $3.49.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

