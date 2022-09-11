StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Stock Down 2.3 %

CEMI stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chembio Diagnostics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 124,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.41% of Chembio Diagnostics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

