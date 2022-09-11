StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock opened at $6.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $162.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.05 and its 200 day moving average is $7.27. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $9.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

In other Creative Media & Community Trust Co. news, major shareholder Cim Capital Real Property Mana bought 36,779 shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $919,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 163,337 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,425. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 41.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter worth $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter worth $103,000. 20.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

