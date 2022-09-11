StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Gaia from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.
Gaia Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $3.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Gaia has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $11.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.61. The company has a market capitalization of $73.88 million, a P/E ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.64.
About Gaia
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.
