StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Gaia from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Gaia Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $3.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Gaia has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $11.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.61. The company has a market capitalization of $73.88 million, a P/E ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gaia in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gaia by 15.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Gaia by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Gaia by 12.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Gaia by 2.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

