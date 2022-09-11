StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

LCNB stock opened at $15.32 on Friday. LCNB has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69. The stock has a market cap of $173.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. LCNB had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LCNB in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in LCNB by 14.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in LCNB in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LCNB in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in LCNB in the second quarter valued at about $310,000. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

