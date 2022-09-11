StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on STRM. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Streamline Health Solutions from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STRM opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.44. The company has a market cap of $76.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $1.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions ( NASDAQ:STRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 44.28% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Streamline Health Solutions in the second quarter valued at $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 30,050 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 118.5% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 184,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 357,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

About Streamline Health Solutions

(Get Rating)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.