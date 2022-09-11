StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:TENX opened at $0.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $1.96.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. It develops TNX-103 and TNX-102 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

